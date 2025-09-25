Baloch voices silenced: Mand demonstrators targeted by Pakistani security forces

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 25 : The protesters of Mand have alleged that Pakistani security forces and state-backed groups are employing intimidation and arrests to stifle peaceful protests against alleged extrajudicial killings of Baloch youth, as reported by Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, a demonstration organised by the Baloch Yekjehti Committee (BYC) was held in response to the killing of three young men: Izhar, son of Mullah Mujeeb; Mullah Bahram Baloch; and Jalal, son of Haji Yar Muhammad. Locals said that the three were killed within hours of each other in what they described as targeted attacks by militias allegedly backed by state authorities, often referred to as "Death Squads".

During the protest, Mullah Rashid accused authorities of committing "Baloch genocide." he was later summoned to a military facility, tortured, and coerced into recording a confession video before being released, only to be rearrested shortly afterwards by local police on reported orders from intelligence agencies.

Another protest participant, schoolteacher Saima Sarwar, also faced retaliation; she was summoned to her principal's office, Rahima, the sister of former federal minister Zubaida Jalal and dismissed from her position without prior notice or legal process.

Family members of other demonstrators said they were directly threatened or called to military camps, where they were warned to prevent their children from joining such protests. Some were allegedly cautioned that continued participation in political gatherings could lead to enforced disappearance, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

These actions are part of a broader attempt by the state to silence dissenting voices and deter criticism of Pakistani forces in Balochistan.

Human rights advocates warn that the crackdown could further deepen tensions in the province, eroding trust in state institutions and fuelling unrest. Such measures against peaceful protestors underscore ongoing concerns over human rights abuses in Balochistan and raise urgent questions about the freedom of expression and political activism in the region, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor