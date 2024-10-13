Baloch Yakjehti Committee reports surge in enforced disappearances of youth in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 13 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee raised concerns over the increasing number of enforced disappearances of Baloch youth in Pakistan.

In a post on X, the committee claimed that over half a dozen Baloch youngsters have been forcibly disappeared by security forces Frontier Corps (FC) and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), in recent days.

Baloch Yakjehti Committee shared details and picture of those who were forcible enforced disappeared.

"Shabbir Ahmed, son of Ameer Ahmed, Aftab Ahmed, son of Nazir Ahmed, and Rashid Ali - all cousins - were abducted from Sakran Road on September 29. Junaid Hameed, son of Abdul Hameed, was taken from Hub on October 8, while his brother Yasir Hameed was abducted from Kalat on October 11. Yasir had previously been abducted in 2022 and released, the post mentioned.

"Imran, son of Muhammad Iqbal, was abducted from Hub Chowki on October 9, and Bilal Imam, son of Imam Baksh and a Business Development Officer at Meezan Bank, was taken from his workplace on October 8," it further mentioned.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee stated that the State targets Baloch youth vindictively after security failures, leaving families in constant agony and fear of fake encounters.

"The families of disappeared people are in constant agony and fear that their sons will be targeted in fake encounters," the committee said. "The Baloch nation must stand against such vengeful acts of the State and resist to end the scourge of enforced disappearances," it added.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee or Balochistan Yakjehti Committee, is a human rights movement established in response to alleged state human rights abuses in Balochistan.

