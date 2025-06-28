Balochistan govt extends detention of Baloch activists, BYC calls order illegal

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 28 : The Balochistan government on Friday extended the detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) chief organiser Mahrang Baloch and four other leaders for another 15 days under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), Dawn reported.

Mahrang Baloch and other BYC leaders Beebow Baloch, her father Ghaffar Baloch, Sabghat Ullah Shah Jee, and Bebarg Baloch were arrested on March 22 and sent to Quetta District Jail under MPO-3. The detention of BYC leaders has been extended for the fourth time.

After the BYC leaders completed three months in custody, the authorities issued a fresh notification extending their detention by another 15 days. Superintendent of Quetta District Jail Hameed Ullah Peechi confirmed the extension of their imprisonment.

He said, "I have received orders from the authorities concerned about extending the detention of Dr Mahrang Baloch and others by 15 more days. They will remain in jail for 15 more days."

The BYC spokesperson criticised the government for extending their detention and termed the fresh orders illegal, and called for their immediate release, Dawn reported.

BYC leader Sabhia Baloch stated, "The continued detention of these leaders after three months is illegal and unconstitutional." She accused the government of using various tactics to prolong their imprisonment and demanded their immediate release.

On March 22, Mahrang Baloch and more than 150 other political workers were arrested from a sit-in camp near the University of Balochistan. The protest was being held to demand the handover of the bodies of people allegedly killed in a security forces operation against suspects involved in the hijacking of the Jaffar Express in Bolan, Dawn reported.

The Home Department withdrew the detention orders for the other detainees and released them. However, the authorities did not withdraw the detention orders for Mahrang Baloch and the four other BYC leaders.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor