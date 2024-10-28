Balochistan records another Congo virus case, tally rises to 41 cases

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 28 : Balochistan reported yet another case of Congo virus, increasing the number of cases to 41 this year, as per Ary News.

This is not the first instance that an epidemic of Congo virus fever has broken out in Balochistan. In late 80s and mid-90s dozens of people had died of the disease, Pakistani health sources told Ary News.

Amid the rising number of cases in the country, Pakistan's National Institute of Health (NIH) issued advisories for the prevention and control of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF).

According to the World Health Organisation, the CCHF virus causes severe viral hemorrhagic fever outbreaks and has a case fatality rate of up to 40 per cent.

The virus is primarily transmitted to people from ticks and livestock animals. Human-to-human transmission can occur resulting from close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected persons or through contact with infected animal blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter.

The majority of cases have occurred in people involved in the livestock industry, such as agricultural workers, slaughterhouse workers, and veterinarians.

As per the WHO, human-to-human transmission can occur resulting from close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected persons. Hospital-acquired infections can also occur due to improper sterilization of medical equipment, reuse of needles and contamination of medical supplies.

The onset of symptoms is sudden, with fever, muscle ache, dizziness, neck pain and stiffness, backache, headache and sore eyes

There may be nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and sore throat early on, followed by sharp mood swings and confusion.

Earlier this month, the country was also reeling with a spike in cases of serious diseases such as poliovirus and dengue.

