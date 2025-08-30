Balochistan: Sammi Deen Baloch slams state repression after BYC member's alleged abduction

Quetta [Pakistan], August 30 : Sammi Deen Baloch, a prominent human rights activist from Balochistan, condemned the recent disappearance of Baloch Yakjehti Committee activist Nazar Marri, calling it part of a wider and alarming pattern of state repression.

Taking to social media platform X, Sammi Deen Baloch stated, "The enforced disappearance of Baloch Yakjehti Committee activist Nazar Marri is a continuation of a wider and horrific series of incidents where countless young people from Balochistan are being forcibly disappeared on a daily basis."

She emphasised that Nazar Marri was not a criminal but "a conscious young man and political activist who had long been struggling against human rights violations and the ongoing Baloch genocide.

Highlighting the broader implications, Sammi stated, "The enforced disappearance of youth like Nazar Marri reveals the bitter truth that the state is afraid of the peaceful and democratic political struggle of the Baloch people. This fear has led the state to the point where it has made enforced disappearance and force its last weapon to suppress the voice of the youth."

She concluded with a strong appeal, "We demand the immediate recovery of all forcibly disappeared persons, including Nazar Marri, and urge that this inhumane, illegal practice be stopped in Balochistan at all costs"

According to The Balochistan Post, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has alleged that Nazar Marri has been forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Quetta, while new incidents of enforced disappearances have also been reported from Gwadar, Awaran and Kech districts.

The Balochistan Post reported that in a statement released on Thursday, the BYC claimed that personnel from intelligence agencies, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and police carried out a joint operation at Golimar Chowk around 8:00 pm on Wednesday. During the raid, BYC activist Nazar Marri was taken into custody and has not been seen since.

As highlighted by The Balochistan Post, the BYC described Marri as a young political activist who had been raising his voice "democratically" against human rights abuses and what the group terms as the "Baloch genocide." His disappearance, the BYC added, was part of a broader attempt to silence peaceful political expression in the province.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor