Balochistan students organisation condemns deteriorating education system

Quetta [Balochistan], September 9 : The Central Committee of the Balochistan Students Organisation (BSO-Pajjar) has expressed deep concerns over the deteriorating education system in Balochistan, as reported by Pakistani media outlet Dawn.

In its recent meeting, the committee resolved to organise a roundtable conference to address issues related to educational quality and institutional decline.

Established on November 26, 1967, in Karachi, the Balochistan Students Organisation (BSO) is the largest ethnic Baloch student organisation in Pakistan. It operates through two main factions: BSO-Pajjar and BSO-Mohiuddin, both of which are integrated into Pakistan's parliamentary framework.

BSO-Pajjar Chairman Balaach Qadir Baloch criticised the commercialisation of education marred by administrative corruption, poor planning, and favouritism, reported Dawn. He pointed to financial crises affecting several higher education institutions, including Makran Medical College, where staff have staged protests over unpaid salaries.

Baloch also condemned the rising tuition fees across universities, highlighted the inactivity of Shaheed Sikandar University in Khuzdar, and criticised delays in establishing Rakhshan and Naseerabad universities. He emphasised that these regions still lack adequate higher education facilities and noted that Kohlu Girls College, established in 2007, has yet to open due to unfilled faculty positions.

Dawn further reported that the central committee's meeting also addressed broader political issues, organisational matters, and future plans. It strongly condemned the government's decision to place student leaders, political activists, civil society members, and teachers on the Fourth Schedule list. The committee denounced the restrictions on freedom of expression and political activities as unprecedented and unacceptable.

The education system in Balochistan is grappling with severe deterioration. Chronic underfunding and resource shortages are central issues. Schools and colleges across the province often lack basic amenities such as clean drinking water, functional toilets, and electricity, significantly impacting the quality of education.

Reports from Pakistan Education Statistics and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) underscore the dire state of school infrastructure and the severe lack of essential resources.

Additionally, the region faces acute teacher shortages and low morale among educational staff. Financial mismanagement has led to protests by university staff. This financial instability reflects broader issues within the educational administration.

The World Bank has noted that inadequate teacher training further exacerbates these problems, contributing to a decline in educational quality. Administrative corruption and favouritism also plague the sector, as criticised by the Balochistan Students Organisation (BSO-Pajjar). The mismanagement and financial insolvency of institutions illustrate the broader systemic issues affecting higher education.

