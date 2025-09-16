Bangladesh Chief Adviser visits Dhakeshwari National Temple ahead of Durga Puja

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 16 : Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday visited the Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka to exchange greetings with members of the Hindu community on the occasion of the upcoming Sharadiya Durga Puja.

After visiting the temple, Yunus joined a greeting-exchange meeting with the Hindu devotees and community members there.

This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated at 33,576 pavilions, with 255 of those located in Dhaka city.

According to the calendar, the festival will begin with Maha Panchami on Sept 27, followed by Maha Shasthi on Sept 28, Maha Saptami on September 29, Maha Ashtami on September 30, Maha Nabami on October 1, and Bijoya Dashami on October 2.

Earlier, Bangladesh decided to allow the export of 1,200 tonnes of Hilsa fish, locally known as ilish, to India ahead of Durga Puja.

"The government has taken a policy decision to conditionally export 1,200 (one thousand two hundred) metric tons of Hilsa to India on the occasion of Durga Puja in the current year 2025," the Bangladesh Commerce Ministry said in a notification last week.

"Applications are invited from interested exporters in hard copy during office hours until 5 PM on September 11, 2025," it added.

The notification states that the application must be accompanied by relevant documents, including the updated trade licence of the exporting company, ERC, income tax certificate, VAT certificate, sales contract, and licence from the Department of Fisheries.

"The minimum export price of Hilsa per kg has been set by the government at USD 12.50. It is to be noted that those who applied before the publication of the notification will also have to submit a new application," the notification said.

The wholesale rate for Hilsa fish at the Howrah wholesale fish market is currently priced at Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,600 per kilogram. This fish, known for its superior taste, crossed the Petrapole-Benapole border and reached the Howrah market, where it was distributed to various retail markets in and around Kolkata.

Since July 2012, Bangladesh has banned the export of Hilsa, but has granted special permissions for exports to India during Durga Puja since 2019.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor