Bangladesh: Heavy rains lead to flooding in Chittagong

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 4 : The largest port city Chittagong witnessed extreme flooding and waterlogging in several areas due to continuous heavy rainfall since Thursday midnight, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The rain continued till Friday morning which caused extensive waterlogging in different parts of the city, hence, worsening the situation.

Additionally, Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury's house in Bahaddarhat residence of Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) was also under water. The road in front of the mayor's house was submerged in water and the water level has reached knee-deep, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The citizens are worried as many houses and businesses in various parts of the city are also inundated.

Areas like Chaktai-Khatunganj have majorly suffered from heavy flooding as water entered several warehouses. Other such areas include Bakalia Mia Khan Nagar, Masterpole, Chawk Bazar, Sholoshahar, Halishahar, Commerce College, Small Pole, and Big Pole, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Chittagong has been dealing with heavy rainfall for the past four days. In some areas, transportation has also been affected as the water level has risen from knee to waist.

Abdul Mannan, a resident of the Bahaddarhat area, said that the continuous rainfall has caused waterlogging in Bahaddarhat since Thursday midnight.

President of a local trader's association Abul Kasem reported that several business establishments in Chaktai-Khatunganj were affected by the rain-induced flooding. The damage is yet to be determined, he added.

Moreover, the tide along with the rainwater is contributing to the flooding in the city, according to Dhaka Tribune.

However, there is a possibility of more rain for the next one or two days.

Furthermore, the weather authorities have issued a landslide warning for areas expected to receive heavy rainfall.

