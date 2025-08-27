Bangladesh Interim govt vows swift action against provocative activities near Chandranath Hill

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 27 : The Bangladesh interim government will take action as soon as signs of provocative activities are seen around Chandranath Hill, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement on Wednesday.

Three Advisers to the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, Muhammad Fawzul Kabir Khan, Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar, and Dr AFM Khalid Hossain, met with the leaders of the traditional Chandranath Dham (Kanchannath-Chandranath-Adinath) Shrine Committee of the Sanatan Dharma followers, the statement said.

The meeting was held at Rail Bhavan at 10 am on Wednesday. At the meeting, the leaders of the Shrine Committee said that various types of provocative activities have been seen around the temple for the past five years.

They also said that there are attempts to destroy the atmosphere of harmony. Immediately after the meeting, the three advisors instructed the field administration, law enforcement, and intelligence agency officials to be vigilant in this regard.

Additionally, the committee members stated that the stairs leading to the temple, located on the hill, need to be renovated.

Shrine Committee President Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya said, "The stairs are not in very good condition now. There is a risk of accidents."

In response to this request, Advisor Fawzul Kabir Khan immediately called Rezaul Maksud Zahedi, Secretary of the Chittagong Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, and asked him to take action to repair the stairs.

At the meeting, Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar, advisor to the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, said, "The interim government is working to build a society without discrimination for all, regardless of religion, caste, or class."

Religious Advisor Dr A. F. M. Khalid Hossain said, "Those who attack the establishments of other religions cannot be religious in any way. This is a crime. There is no religion, only non-religion. If there is any attempt to destroy religious harmony, we will take strict action."

"I urge the followers of traditional religions to send your just demands to the ministry and the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust, and we will take appropriate action," Hossain said.

Advisor Faozul Kabir Khan said, "History and tradition are associated with the Chandranath Temple. Any provocative activities that destroy our communal harmony will not be tolerated."

Earlier on Monday, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council strongly condemned and opposed the attempt to encroach on the sacred land of Chandranath Dham in Sitakunda, Chittagong, a holy pilgrimage site for the Hindu community worldwide, and to create communal tension and violence by disrupting communal harmony.

A post on his Facebook page, titled '90 (ninety) confirmed mosques on the top of Sitakunda mountain' by Mufti SM Saiful Islam, a businessman and follower of Qawmi Madrasa, has created deep concern and apprehension among the general Hindu public, it added.

The post also states that a mosque will be built at the base of a banyan tree just below the temple. The post mentions that he had a final discussion with Mufti Harun bin Ezahar in this regard, the statement said.

Mufti Harun Ezahar is the son of Mufti Ezaharul Islam, the founding director general of Jamiatul Uloom Al Islamia Madrasa in Lalkhan Bazar, Chittagong city, and an influential leader of Hefazat-e-Islam, the statement said.

The Unity Council has drawn the attention of the government, administration, and army to take immediate steps to prevent all attempts by various quarters to disrupt communal harmony and to ensure that no undesirable situation is created by disrupting communal harmony, centred around the holy pilgrimage site of Chandranath Dham in Sitakunda, Chittagong.

