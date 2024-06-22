Bangladesh key part of India's SAGAR doctrine, Indo-Pacific vision: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra

New Delhi [India], June 22 : Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Saturday highlighted the importance of Bangladesh in India's strategic plans for regional cooperation and security stating that neighbouring country is crucial for India's SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrine and its vision for the Indo-Pacific region.

Addressing a special press briefing on the State visit of Bangladesh PM to India today, Kwatra also stated that renewing the disaster management agreement will improve response and capacity building. Additionally, they will focus on reducing and managing disaster risks, which is a key part of the Indo-Pacific Oceans initiative.

"Bangladesh is a key part of India's SAGAR doctrine and the Indo-Pacific vision. The renewal of the MoU on maritime cooperation and blue economy that was signed in exchange earlier today aims to develop our ocean-based blue economy and maritime cooperation," said Kwatra

"The MoU on oceanography will establish a framework for research in that area. The renewal of the MoU on disaster management would help strengthen response and capacity building in this entire domain. We would also be focusing on disaster risk reduction and management, which is one of the key pillars of the Indo-Pacific Oceans initiative." he said.

The Foreign Secretary said that the ongoing visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a part of sustained high-level political engagement between the two countries.

Underlining that Sheikh Hasina was among the first leaders to congratulate PM Modi on his historic third term, Kwatra noted that back-to-back diplomatic exchanges between the nations underscored the "special" relationshop between India and Bangladesh.

Earlier this morning, Sheikh Hasina was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. It was followed by a visit to Rajghat to pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

Bangladesh also addressed the media after a delegation-level talk with PM Modi. Prime Minister Hasina expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi for the invitation extended to her, marking her first bilateral visit abroad since Bangladesh's 12th Parliamentary Elections and the formation of the new government earlier this year.

She highlighted India as a major neighbour, trusted friend, and crucial regional partner, emphasising the enduring bond that originated during Bangladesh's War of Liberation in 1971.

"I recall with gratitude the contribution of the government and the people of India to Bangladesh's independence. I pay deep homage to the brave fallen heroes of India who sacrificed their lives during our War of Liberation in 1971," said Prime Minister Hasina.

The recent years have seen sustained high-level engagements between the two countries, with notable visits including the Honourable President and Prime Minister of India attending significant celebrations in Bangladesh in 2021. Prime Minister Hasina herself visited India in September 2022 and participated in the G20 Summit in New Delhi in 2023.

Hasina is on a two-day State visit to India from June 21-22. Her visit marks the first foreign guest on a bilateral State visit to India after the formation of the Modi 3.0 government.

PM Modi and PM Hasina also held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House today.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor