Bangladesh: Law Advisor Nazrul says no possibility of lifting ban on Awami League activities

Dhaka, Oct 1 The Law Advisor to the interim government in Bangladesh, Asif Nazrul on Wednesday ruled out any immediate plan to lift the ban on the activities of the Awami League, local media reported

His remarks followed after the interim government’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus recently stated that Awami League's activities are suspended for the time being and will be open anytime.

"When a political party's activities are banned, questions naturally arise regarding the temporary or permanent nature of the ban. However, I do not see any indication that the ban on the Awami League's activities will be withdrawn soon," Bangladeshi media outlet United News of Bangladesh (UNB) quoted Nazrul as saying during an interaction with reporters in Barisal city.

On the other hand, in a recent interview with international media outlet Zeteo on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Yunus said, “They [Awami League] remain valid as a party, but activities for the time being are suspended. Anytime it will be open."

When questioned on whether he meant that Awami League's activities could be "unsuspended", Yunus replied, "That's a possibility", Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Star reported.

Since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last August, the Yunus led interim government has intensified its crackdown on Awami League leaders and activists, with many imprisoned on false and fabricated charges and several dying in custody.

Last month local media reported that Hasina and several of her family members will be barred from voting in next year's election as their National Identity (NID) Cards are blocked, in an attempt to strip them of their political rights.

Election Commission (EC) Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed told the reporters that "anyone whose NID card has been locked cannot vote from abroad. Those who fled abroad due to cases or for other reasons face no obstacle in voting, but their NID must remain unlocked."

When asked whether Hasina will be able to vote, he said, "She cannot vote because her NID is blocked."

Earlier in July, the EC removed the election symbol of Hasina's Awami League party from its website in an attempt to end the party's decades-long political existence in the country, according to local media reports.

On May 12, the Yunus-led interim government issued a gazette notification banning all activities of the Awami League and its affiliate organisations.

The ban was imposed under the 'Anti-Terrorism Act' until the trial of the party and its leaders in Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) is completed.

Analysts reckon the latest developments as an extension of the political vendetta pursued by the interim government led by Yunus against former PM Hasina and her family members, with a larger plan of keeping the Awami League away from taking part in the national elections.

