Bangladesh PM mulls area-based power cuts to save fuel

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Tuesday that she was considering introducing area-based load shedding for a specific time in order to save fuel for power generation.

As per Dhaka Tribune, the country witnessed 8-10 hours of power cuts in the past, and the government increased the electricity generation to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to every household since taking office in 2009, the prime minister was quoted as saying.

At a public event in Dhaka Cantonment to mark the President's Guard Regiment's (PGR) founding anniversary, Hasina said there will not be any indiscriminate load shedding, and the power cut will be announced earlier for a specific area and for a specific time.

The prices of fuel oil have soared, and many countries have been facing a scarcity of power amid the recent economic turmoil across the globe due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, she added.

Over time, the prices of diesel, fuel oil and liquefied natural gas have increased sharply in Bangladesh, as transportation has been hampered due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, she said.

Hasina reiterated her call to maintain austerity and increase savings for any crisis in the future.

She also reiterated her call not to leave a single inch of land uncultivated and make sure no water body remains unutilised.

"All empty places have to be utilised for production, whatever it is. We have to try to produce our own food to reduce pressure on the market and make a profit through selling the surplus foods," Dhaka Tribune reported quoting the premier as saying.

Every person, family and organisation have to take that step, she added.

Hasina said that many countries including US and Britain are facing higher inflation amid a scarcity of power.

Talking about the development of the armed forces following the Forces Goal 2030, the prime minister said, "We will not fight with anyone, we want peace, the father of the nation gave us the defence policy which is friendly to all, malice to none. We follow that policy."

Regarding the opening of the Padma Bridge, she said, "Bangladesh constructed the much-cherished bridge with its own resources".

"Those who wanted to malign Bangladesh, or humiliate me and my family members, minister, advisor and secretary through corruption allegations have got a befitting reply after we built the bridge with our own fund," she said.

The PM said, "Padma Bridge is the expression of our independence, sovereignty and unique ethnicity," adding that this one decision changed the attitude of the whole world regarding Bangladesh.

According to Dhaka Tribune, she said that the government has been able to reduce poverty and provide electricity to all houses as well as able to implement projects to ensure no one remains homeless.

Talking about floods in the Sylhet region, she said that the flood water is coming downstream and now it is in the middle region of the country.

"It will gradually flow down to the southern region where vast areas may be inundated. It takes time for flood water to recede while the water level of the sea rises one inch," she said.

The PM called for going all out to start the cultivation of crops after the flood recedes and it must be ensured that no food shortage occurs.

"We have attained the status of a developing nation and we have to go farther. We have adopted plans like Delta Plan 2100 for a better future for the next generations," she said.

( With inputs from ANI )

