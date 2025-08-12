Bangladesh: Protesters block Dhaka highway against irregularities in health sector

Dhaka, Aug 12 Raising their three-point demand, including end of syndicate and irregularities in the heath sector of Bangladesh, dozens of protesters on Tuesday blocked the Dhaka-Barishal highway, near Nothullabad bus terminal and Sadar Road in Barishal city.

The protesters placed barricade, causing massive traffic jams in the area and inconvenience to passengers. Police diverted majority of vehicles through alternative routes to ease the jam as traffic remained suspended on both sides, United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported. The protesters have been holding protest for the past 17 days, demanding reforms in health sector.

Apart from the road blockade, several students started an indefinite hunger strike at 11 am (local time) outside the main gate of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital, demanding reforms in the hospital administration.

While addressing a press conference, Mohiuddin Rony, who is leading the protests, said that the Barishal blockade will continue. He said, "Until the three-point demands to end mismanagement, patients’ harassment, and syndicate practices in all government hospitals across the country are met, we will not leave the streets."

Rony stated that a 24-hour ultimatum given to the health advisor on Sunday to personally visit Sher-e-Bangla Medical Hospital to carry out investigation into irregularities and corruption and provide clear assurances on the demands, expired without any response. He stated that the blockade was enforced as health adviser did not come to Barishal.

During the blockade, police redirected vehicles from Kuakata to Nabgram Road and Kashipur Choumatha.

"Students continue to block the highway and Sadar Road, raising a three-point demand. Law and order situation remains normal," said Barishal Airport Police Station Officer-in-Charge Zakir Hossain Sikder.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor