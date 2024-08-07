Bangladesh Violence: Indian High Commission in Dhaka Remains Operational As Non-Essential Staff and Families Return

Amid deadly protests in Bangladesh, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka is still functional for its national. According to the sources to news agency ANI, senior Indian diplomats remain in the violence-hit country.

Sources informed ANI that volunteers, non-essential staff and families of Indian diplomatic missions have returned to India through commercial flight.

Meanwhile, an Air India flight from Dhaka carrying 199 passengers and six infants landed in Delhi early on Wednesday morning, August 7. Air India operated a special charter flight at short notice despite infrastructure challenges at Dhaka Airport late last night and landed in Delhi early this morning, as per information provided by sources.

One of the passengers on the flight, an Indian national, said that the situation in Bangladesh is "pretty much under control now."

Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with Sheikh Hasina tendering her resignation from her post in the wake of mounting protests on August 5. The protests, led mainly by students demanding an end to the quota system for government jobs, evolved into anti-government demonstrations.

