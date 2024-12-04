Bangladeshi Hindus Under Attack? Interim Head Mohammad Yunus Denies Claims, Labels Reports as Propaganda

Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh have reportedly increased following the collapse of Sheikh Hasina's government. However, in an interview with Nikkei Asia, Mohammad Yunus, head of the interim government, dismissed these reports, calling them mere "rumors" and "propaganda." Yunus also accused Sheikh Hasina of destroying Bangladesh, labeling her government as fascist.

Yunus, who has been outspoken about the political situation, stated that elections will only be held once the country's conditions improve. He emphasized the need for reforms in the economy, administration, bureaucracy, and judiciary before proceeding with elections. He also made a controversial statement, calling for Sheikh Hasina to be handed over to Bangladesh by India once the case in the International Criminal Tribunal concludes.

Regarding the attacks on Hindus, Yunus rejected concerns expressed by the Indian government, claiming that the accusations about the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh were not factual. He argued that the reports of these attacks were nothing more than propaganda.

The situation in Bangladesh has escalated since Sheikh Hasina resigned from her position as Prime Minister on August 5 this year and fled to India. Following her departure, relations between India and Bangladesh have deteriorated, and incidents targeting Hindus have surged. The situation worsened after the arrest of Hindu religious leader Chinmay Krishna Das, who faces sedition charges and has struggled to obtain bail.