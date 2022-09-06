B'desh Commerce Minister seeks greater investment from Indian industry

New Delhi, Sep 6 Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Tuesday urged the Indian corporate sector to invest extensively in the neigbouring country.

Addressing an event organised by industry body FICCI on India-Bangladesh economic relations, Munshi said that though there is adequate presence of Indian businesses in his country, more investment by the Indian corporate sector in Bangladesh would be welcome.

The minister also emphasised that investing in Bangladesh would help in developing the entire region, which also includes Northeast India, into a prosperous economic zone.

Speaking on the occasion, advisor to Bangladesh Prime Minister Cheikh Hasina on private investment and industry, Salman F. Rahman, said that Bangladesh is looking at export diversification in the field of agro processing.

He said that food security is the core focus area in Bangladesh's agriculture sector and therefore there is a lot of opportunity for the Indian industry to invest in the field of agro processing.

