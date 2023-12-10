"Beauty of India lies in her diverse culture, people": Singapore envoy shares pictures from Hornbill festival in Nagaland

New Delhi [India], December 10 : Singapore High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, shared some pictures from the Hornbill festival in the state of Nagaland and praised the diversity of India.

High Commissioner Wong said that India's beauty lies in her "diverse culture and people."

"Good morning India! The beauty of India lies in her diverse culture and people. Just look at these pictures taken by my colleague in Nagaland," the Singapore envoy posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Good morning India! ☀️ The beauty of India lies in her diverse culture and people. Just look at these pictures taken by my colleague in Nagaland. - HC Wong#Bharat #HornBill #HornbillFestival2023 #IncredibleIndia @IncredibleIndia @tourismdeptgon @MinOfCultureGoI 📸: Sean Lim

The Hornbill Festival is a 10-day annual cultural festival in Nagaland. It's also popularly known as the "Festival of Festivals."

The festival showcases Nagaland's diverse ethnicity through folk dances, traditional music, local cuisine, handicrafts, and art workshops.

The festival is held in the first week of December. The Government of Nagaland organises the festival to promote the state's cultural heritage and encourage inter-tribal interaction.

Earlier, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti expressed his enchantment with the vibrant cultural extravaganza.

He said that Nagaland's exceptional beauty, complex history, and diverse indigenous cultural heritage have left a lasting impression on him.

"The Hornbill Festival is mesmerising. I've loved meeting so many people and learning about the different Naga communities they represent. I'm proud and honored that the United States is joining Germany as the partner nations for this year's festival," Ambassador Garcetti posted on X.

The participation of the US as a partner nation alongside Germany added an international dimension to the Hornbill Festival, fostering cultural exchange.

