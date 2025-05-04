Behavioral Exchange 2025 announces agenda with over 500 international experts

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 4 (ANI/WAM): With the debut of Behavioral Exchange (BX2025) in the MENA region just days away, the UAE has announced a compelling programme of speakers and sessions that will bring together more than 500 global and regional leaders to explore how behavioral science is transforming policy and society.

Taking place from 30th April to 1st May, BX2025 will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Families Affairs.

The event is being organised by the Behavioral Science Group (BSG), a specialised unit within the UAE Government's Office of Development Affairs, in collaboration with the Behavioral Insights Team (BIT) and the Centre for Behavioral Institutional Design (C-BID) at New York University Abu Dhabi.

The agenda includes a keynote address by Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development, alongside high-level sessions exploring the societal and policy dimensions of behavioral science.

Moreover, Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators, will join a session on large-scale climate action, exploring how individual behavior can meaningfully contribute to climate transformation.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, will discuss how policymakers can apply insights from social norms research to advance national policy.

Also, Hajer Al Thehli, Secretary-General of the Council for Education, Human Development, and Community, will speak on the role of behavioral insights in improving parental engagement in education. Najwa Al Aaraj, CEO of the Technology Innovation Institute, will contribute to a session exploring human behavior and effective policy design in the age of artificial intelligence.

Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Director of the Office of Development and Fallen Heroes Affairs at the Presidential Court, highlighted the importance of hosting this global conference in Abu Dhabithe first of its kind in the Middle East.

He emphasised that the event convenes a distinguished group of experts, academics, and practitioners from around the world to advance knowledge across behavioral science fieldsparticularly those supporting sustainable development goals and vital sectors such as education, health, energy, and climate.

He further underscored the importance of leveraging global research to develop communities, solve societal challenges, and shape forward-looking policy for the benefit of humanity.

Rasha Attar, Director of the Behavioral Science Group, noted that the UAE's hosting of this international event is part of Abu Dhabi's continued leadership in development, innovation, and its active contribution to advancing sustainable policymaking in behavioral science. She also highlighted Abu Dhabi's pioneering role in fostering global collaboration and delivering impactful community-focused programmes.

"BX2025 is not only a proud milestone for C-BID and NYUAD but also a testament to Abu Dhabi's growing role as a regional and global hub for behavioral science. We look forward to the knowledge exchange and partnerships this gathering will spark, and to the lasting impact it will have on our students, our research, and the wider community," added Fabio Piano, Vice Chancellor, NYU Abu Dhabi.

He added that the university is committed to translating fruitful institutional partnerships and scientific dialogue into lasting impact, aligned with global priorities and respectful of cultural diversity. He also highlighted the importance of engaging university students in international scientific dialogue.

The conference will welcome leading figures in behavioral science, including Professor Cass Sunstein, Robert Walmsley University Professor at Harvard Law School, and Professor David Halpern, President Emeritus and Founding CEO of the UK Behavioral Insights Team.

Additionally, scholars from institutions including Harvard Law School, Columbia Business School, London School of Economics, Yale University, NYU, University of Cambridge, University of Toronto, and Princeton University will also take part. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor