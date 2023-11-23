Belgian Ambassador meets Yogi Adityanath, eyes partnership with Uttar Pradesh in multiple sectors

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 : Belgian Ambassador to India, Didier Vanderhasselt on Thursday met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and expressed the desire for partnership with the state in various sectors, including defence and space.

According to a government press release ambassador Vanderhasselt was accompanied by a four-member team during his meeting with the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

The Belgian team also showed keen interest in partnership with Uttar Pradesh in the areas of waste management, solar projects, and semi-conductor manufacturing.

"Ambassador Didier Vanderhasselt praised the unprecedented development work done in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," accoding to a statement.

Additionally, Ibrahim Hafeezur Rehman, Lead, South Asia and India Operations of Vito Arabia Science and Technology LLC, provided details of noteworthy activities in the field of waste management undertaken by the company.

The meeting also included the participation of key officials, such as Paul Pupe, the First Secretary of the Belgian Embassy in India, and Babet Desfossez, the Commercial Attache and Trade Commissioner of Flanders Investment and Trade for Belgium.

