Bhutan Foreign Minister expresses condolences to kin of deceased in Sikkim flash flood

Thimphu [Bhutan], October 5 : Bhutan's Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji on Wednesday expressed condolences to families that have lost their loved ones in the Sikkim flash flood.

"My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the flash flood in Sikkim. It is a real tragedy and we offer our prayers for strength, support to those affected and quick recovery from the calamity," the Bhutanese foreign minister wrote on 'X' on Wednesday.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in response wrote: "Thank you for your message of condolences @FMBhutan."

The cloudburst in North Sikkim and subsequent release of water resulted in an outburst in Lake Lhonak and a major breach in Chungthang dam. After that, more than 8000 cubic metres per second of water has been released from the Teesta barrage which has resulted in flood-like situations in the downstream districts of Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar, a press release about the flood situation in West Bengal stated.

The National Highway-10 connecting Gangtok to Siliguri has been completely washed away near the Likhuvir-Setijhora stretch. Immediate repairs on a war footing will be taken as and when the water recedes in Teesta. The Chief Engineer along with the entire team has rushed to the location, the release stated.

The message of the cloudburst and subsequent flashflood in Teesta River was communicated by Chief Secretary Sikkim and National Hydroelectric Power Corporation authorities at 3 am Wednesday morning.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Wednesday reviewed the relief and rescue measures of the Central agencies and government of Sikkim and emphasized that the evacuation of people stranded in the tunnel of Chungthang dam and tourists may be taken up on a priority basis.

Gauba's directions came while chairing the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting.

"Reviewing relief and rescue measures of the Central Agencies and Government of Sikkim in NCMC meeting, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba emphasized that the evacuation of people stranded in the tunnel of Chungthang dam and tourists may be taken up on priority basis," stated Cabinet Secretariat in a statement.The Cabinet Secretary further observed that additional teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) should be deployed and connectivity of road, telecom and power must be restored in the shortest possible time.

He further assured the Government of Sikkim that all Central agencies are ready and will be available for assistance.

