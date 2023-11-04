Bhutan King arrives at IORA Retreat in Assam's Kaziranga

Kaziranga (Assam) [India], November 4 : Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, on Saturday arrived at IORA Retreat in Assam's Kaziranga.

Assam's Minister of Environment and Forest Chandra Mohan Patowary and Assam's Minister of Agriculture Atul Bora along with other senior officials, received him.

On Friday, Bhutan King held a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The meeting, characterized by mutual respect and shared vision, showcased the deep-rooted bonds between the two neighbouring nations.

"I had the privilege to call upon His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, in Guwahati. We have benefited immensely from His Majesty's vision. I conveyed the enthusiasm among our people to strengthen Hon'ble Prime Minister's doctrine of Neighbourhood First." Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The two leaders also held discussions on infrastructure partnerships, cooperation in healthcare, shared spiritual heritage and people-to-people ties.

"Druk Gyalpo's visit is a great honour for Assam. This visit is a testament to the ancient bonding between our nations, which is exemplified by academic linkages, infrastructure partnerships, cooperation in healthcare, shared spiritual heritage and people-to-people ties," Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk, who arrived in India on Friday, began his three-day tour to Assam with a visit to the Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati.

The king, draped with a traditional Buddhist yellow robe, prayed at the 'garbhagriha' (sanctum sanctorum) and performed the 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of the temple, besides lighting earthen lamps in obeisance to the Goddess.

The authorities presented a replica of the Kamakhya Temple to the royal visitor. Upon his arrival at the Lokpriya Gopinath International Airport here, he was received by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma welcomed the king with the traditional Assamese 'Gamosa' (scarf). The royal visitor greeted the chief minister. King Wangchuck is accompanied by senior officials of the royal government of Bhutan.

During his visit, the Bhutan King will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement. Furthermore, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and senior officials of the Indian government will also call on Bhutan King. The Bhutanese King is also slated to travel to Maharashtra.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, "India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterized by understanding and mutual trust. The visit would provide an opportunity to both sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and to further advance the exemplary bilateral partnership, across diverse sectors."

Earlier, this April the Bhutanese king had visited India and met with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

