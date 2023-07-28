Biden announces new measures to respond to extreme heat as high temperatures continue

Los Angeles, July 28 US President Joe Biden has announced new actions to protect communities from extreme heat.

Biden on Thursday directed the US Department of Labor to issue first-ever hazard alert for heat and announced new investments to protect communities.

Millions of Americans are currently experiencing the effects of extreme heat, which is growing in intensity, frequency, and duration due to the climate crisis, Xinhua news agency reported.

The President met on Thursday with Mayors from two US cities grappling with high temperatures, which are Phoenix of Arizona, and San Antonio of Texas.

Biden learned directly about how their communities are being impacted by extreme heat and discussed the steps to protect communities like theirs, according to the White House.

Biden noted that nearly 600 people in the US die from extreme heat each year, more than from floods, hurricanes and tornadoes combined.

