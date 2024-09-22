Biden commends PM Modi for his historic visits to Poland, Ukraine

Wilmington (Delaware) [US], September 22 : US President Joe Biden on Saturday (local time) commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his historic visits to Poland and Ukraine.

"President Biden commended Prime Minister Modi for his historic visits to Poland and Ukraine, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in decades, and for his message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support for Ukraine, including its energy sector, and on the importance of international law, including the UN charter," read the White House statement.

President Biden expressed his immense appreciation for India's leadership on the world stage, particularly Prime Minister Modi's leadership in the G-20 and in the Global South and his commitment to strengthen the Quad to ensure a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

India is at the forefront of efforts to seek solutions to the most pressing challenges, from supporting the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic to addressing the devastating consequences of conflicts around the world.

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office said that Prime Minister Modi briefed Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine and reiterated India's consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy.

"While discussing the situation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine. He reiterated India's consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for early return of peace and stability," the statement read.

The conversation took place days after PM Modi's visit to Poland and Ukraine. PM Modi visited Ukraine in September, 2024, the first by an Indian PM to the European nation.

During the bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, PM Modi emphasised India's position of peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

"India was never neutral, we have always been on the side of peace," PM Modi told Zelenskyy. He said that India was ready to play an active role in the path to peace and progress. Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in war since 2022. India has always advocated "peace and diplomacy" for resolving the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

India gifted four Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri (BHISHM) cubes to Ukraine, designed to provide emergency medical care through mobile hospitals as part of Project Aarogya Maitri.

PM Modi's visit to Poland was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 45 years. As India and Poland celebrated the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, the two nations have agreed to upgrade their relationship to a "Strategic Partnership," reflecting their strong connections and mutual dedication to deepening cooperation.

With the elevation of bilateral relations to strategic partnership both countries can collaborate in fields like, food processing, science and technology, defense and security, e-vehicle, artificial intelligence(AI), green energy, cultural cooperation.

As a rising economy in Central Europe, Poland offers significant opportunities for India in trade, investment, and technology, potentially opening new avenues for economic collaboration and correcting previously imbalanced trade relations.

