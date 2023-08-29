Big B hails Manmohan Singh for his participation in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Aug 29 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has admired the determination of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who despite challenging circumstances, had come on a wheelchair in Rajya Sabha to participate in discussion on The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, earlier this month.

On August 7, the said bill was passed in the Upper House, days after passing in the Lok Sabha, despite strong fight by the Opposition parties.

In the 11th episode which is titled as 'Rishtey Special' of the quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Harsha Verma, a devoted teacher hailing from Bhopal, to the hot seat.

For Rs 20,000, Big B asked Harsha: "As of July, 2023, Dr Manmohan Singh is a member of which of these houses?"

The options were- A: Punjab Legislative Assembly, B: Delhi Legislative Assembly, C: Lok Sabha and D: Rajya Sabha.

Harsha gave the correct answer which was 'Rajya Sabha'. An image of Dr Singh was shown on the screen, wherein he can be seen sitting on a wheelchair.

Referring to the photograph, the 'Baghban' fame actor in an apparent reference to the former Prime Minister's visit to the Upper House, said: "In his sixth Rajya Sabha tenure, Dr Manmohan Singh is representing Rajasthan. There was a voting in Rajya Sabha, for which Dr Singh had come. He is above 90 years old, but still he came on the wheelchair to vote. Ye ek bahut hi prabhavshaali drishya tha ham sabke liye."

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.

