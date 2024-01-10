‘Bigg Boss 17’: From Arun’s baby daughter to Ankita, Vicky’s mothers, it’s all about family this week

Mumbai, Jan 10 In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Vandana Lokhande, Ankita Lokhande’s mother, will make a surprise entry, sending emotions into a frenzy. She will be seen pulling Ankita and Vicky aside, dropping truth bombs about their game strategies, hinting that they are perfect together but need to stop meddling in each other’s game.

Drama would escalate when Ankita demands straight talk, but Vicky backs Ankita’s mother and asks his wife to recognise that there’s room for improvement.

That’s when Vicky's mother, Ranjana Jain struts in, claiming she didn't recognise anyone, leaving everyone in stitches with her witty observations.

She even jokes about rumours of her being a wild card entry and confesses that game-playing isn’t her cup of tea. Inspired by Munawar, she recites a shaayari for her son, leaving everyone impressed.

But when Ankita asked for her moment, Vicky's mom was at a loss for words, asking, "Ab Ankita ke liye kya bole?"

In a private conversation with Ankita, Vicky’s mother opens up about her constantly disrespecting her husband on national television.

She said that she phoned Ankita’s mother and asked if the mother also whacked her father with a slipper, offending Ankita, who still mourns for her late father.

The contestants witness the family union of the Mahashettys as Arun Srikanth’s wife, Malak Mahashetty, and their daughter step into the house. The sight of this wife and daughter is enough to move Arun from his stupor and hug them both while breaking down.

He introduces his daughter to all the housemates in his signature Hyderabadi slang. The little one brings a burst of cheer and innocence into the house by hugging everyone.

