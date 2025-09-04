BLA claims responsibility for attack on Pak army that killed seven, injured four

Quetta, Sep 4 The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on Thursday claimed responsibility for an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack targetting the Pakistani military personnel in the Zamuran area of Kech district in Balochistan, that killed seven army men and injured four others.

According to the statement issued by outfit's spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the BLA fighters also struck Pakistani Army personnel and their surveillance cameras installed in the Kolwah and Bolan regions of the province.

“Baloch Liberation Army freedom fighters engaged a vehicle of occupying Pakistani Army in a remote-controlled IED attack at Nawano in the Zamuran area of Kech yesterday, while occupying forces were attempting to advance in the area for aggression. In the explosion, seven Pakistani Army personnel, including Naib Subedar Farooq, Lance Naik Karim Dad, Lance Naik Hidayat, Sepoy Awais and Sepoy Ali were eliminated on the spot, with four others sustaining serious injuries. The enemy army’s vehicle was completely destroyed,” read a statement issued by the BLA.

“Baloch Liberation Army freedom fighters attacked a post of occupying Pakistani Army in the Madag Kalat area of Kolwah. During the attack, freedom fighters targetted enemy positions with rockets and other heavy weapons, causing casualties and property losses to the enemy. BLA freedom fighters also targeted and destroyed surveillance cameras installed by the occupying Pakistani Army in the Shorkand area of Bolan,” the statement added.

Last month, the BLA said it carried out an attack on the Pakistani Army in the Mangocher region of Kalat district in Balochistan, killing four military personnel.

“On August 24, at 10 am, our freedom fighters carried out an ambush attack on a patrolling team of Pakistani forces with modern weapons, in Mangocher Bazar, Kalat. As a result, four personnel were neutralized on the spot,” the BLA stated.

Recently, the BLA spokesperson Jeeyand invited the global community to visit Balochistan and witness the ground realities, see the mass graves where Baloch youth lie buried, and look into the eyes of those mothers whose sons have been missing for decades.

He also urged them to witness cities where speech is forbidden and villages subjected to Pakistani military operations carried out under the cover of darkness, and then decide whether organised resistance by the militant groups against such oppression, is “terrorism or defence of human dignity”.

People from Balochistan are currently fighting for their independence from Pakistan. Various human rights organisations of Balochistan have time and again highlighted the repression by Pakistani forces in the province, which includes violent raids on the homes of Baloch leaders and civilians, unlawful arrests, enforced disappearances, the 'kill and dump' policy, detention under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, and the filing of fabricated police cases.

