Two UN peacekeepers in central Mali were killed and four others wounded by a roadside bomb, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said on Monday.

Bomb kills two UN peacekeepers in central Mali, says Mission

"This morning, a supply convoy... struck an improvised explosive device north of Mopti," MINUSMA spokesman Olivier Salgado said on Twitter. "According to a first assessment, the explosion caused the death of two peacekeepers, four others were injured," reported CGTN.

