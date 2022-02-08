BSE's consolidated net profits up 86% in Q3FY22

New Delhi, Feb 8 Stock exchange BSE on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profits of Rs 58.58 crore during Q3FY22, up 86 per cent year-on-year.

In the same quarter last fiscal, the net profits were at Rs 31.44 crore.

During Q3FY22, revenue from operations grew 60 per cent to Rs 192.67 crore, as against Rs 120.59 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Operating EBITDA during the quarter grew whopping 2,504 per cent to 57.54 crore from Rs 2.21 crore in the same period previous year.

MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said: "Continuing to act on multiple fronts of product innovation and technology, BSE remains focussed to deliver sustained and profitable growth."

The exchange will continue to focus on improving operational performance in existing business and look at accelerating growth by enhancing the areas it operates in via new businesses, he said.

The BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) established in 1875, is Asia's first and the world's fastest stock exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds.

It witnessed 44 per cent increase in average daily turnover in equity segment to Rs 5,217 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the Rs 3,618 crore during corresponding quarter of previous year.

The BSE said the Board of Directors has recommended the issue of two bonus equity shares of Rs two each fully paid up for every one current equity share of Rs two each fully paid up.

