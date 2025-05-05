"Buddhist connections between India-Vietnam represent very strong element of partnership": Indian envoy Sandeep Arya

Ho Chi Minh City [Vietnam], May 5 : India's Ambassador to Vietnam, Sandeep Arya, emphasises the strong bond between India and Vietnam through Buddhism, highlighting Buddhist connections between the two countries represent a "very strong" element of the partnership.

Speaking toon Monday, the Indian envoy noted that India is seen as the land of Buddha, where his teachings and lifestyle have become part of Vietnam's belief system and spirituality.

"Buddhist connections between India and Vietnam represent a very strong element of the partnership and the close friendship between the two countries. In Vietnam, it is generally believed that Buddhist monks arrived in Vietnam about 1800 years ago," he said.

The envoy also said there are many stories around the monks' first visit.

"I think India is seen as the land of Buddha, a place from where the messages of Buddha and the teachings, lifestyle and everything else have become part of the belief system and spirituality in Vietnam," the envoy stated.

Arya believes this "deep linkage and historical connections" will strengthen people-to-people ties between India and Vietnam in the coming years.

"So I think taking that deep linkage and historical connections relating to Buddhism between the two, the way India is seen as the land of Buddha by the people of Vietnam, and I think they will strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries in the coming years," he said.

Notably, the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha have arrived in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, from India, marking the start of the United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations from May 6-8.

The Indian delegation, led by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh, was joined by monks and senior officials in accompanying the Sacred Relics from Sarnath, India.

The Holy Relics are being exhibited with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the National Museum of India, and the International Buddha Confederation. They will be displayed to the public in Ho Chi Minh City until May 7, 2025, before continuing to Tay Ninh, Hanoi, and Ha Nam until May 21, 2025, the Ministry of Culture said.

The Sacred Relics will be in Vietnam from May 2 to May 21, as part of the Vesak Day commemorations, strengthening people-to-people connections and honouring Lord Buddha's message of peace, compassion, and harmony.

