Call for nations amid concerns over breakdown of UN biodiversity talks

Montreal, Dec 16 As the UN COP15 biodiversity talks in Montreal enter the home stretch, CEOs from three of the world's largest environmental NGOs on Friday sent a clear message to world leaders: time is running desperately short for countries to secure a global deal capable of turning the tide on biodiversity loss and safeguarding nature and people.

Critical to the package is embedding human rights for all, which has the power to make this agreement truly transformational.

Mobilising domestic and international finance from all sources, and getting this to where it will make a difference on the ground, remains essential to deliver on the global biodiversity framework

