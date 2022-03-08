Canada: Afghans demonstrate in Toronto to defend women's rights in Afghanistan

About 25 Afghans gathered in Toronto city of Canada to defend women's rights in Afghanistan.

Protesters on Sunday carried placards and chanted slogans like "The Taliban have not changed", and "Cooperating with Taliban is a crime against humanity."

Since coming to power in August last year, the Taliban have targeted women, especially those who are fighting for their basic freedom and rights.

Back in January, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) had said the political change in Afghanistan has worsened the human rights crisis in Afghanistan.

"The political change in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021 -- the fall of the former government and the Islamic Emirate's return to power -- accelerated human rights crises and humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan," the HRW report said in a 753-page report.

The report said that the two most significant achievements of the post-2001 era - progress in women's rights and a free press - were rolled back after the fall of the former government.

According to the report, restrictions on women's right to work and girls' right to education were rolled back after the political change.

The rights group also raised concerns over what it called further restrictions against women.

