Canada: One dead, five injured after shooting in Toronto

Toronto [Canada], June 4 : One person was killed while five others were injured during a shooting in Toronto's Lawrence Heights on Tuesday (local time), CBC news reported citing the police.

According to CBC news, the police said that there were multiple suspects, but they could not provide descriptions.

Duty Senior Officer Baheer Sarvanandan, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, told reporters that one and five injured included a woman and four men, who were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds

The main shooting scene was in a laneway near Flemington Road and Zachary Court, he said. Police received several calls from witnesses and victims at 8:37 p.m (local time).

CBC reported citing paramedics who noted that the victims range in age from 18 to 40. Five of the victims are male, while one is female, they added.

As per CBC, police said that there are multiple suspects, but could not provide any descriptions or say whether they fled on foot or in vehicles. They also could not say what led to the shooting. No firearms have been recovered.

In a post on X, Toronto's Mayor Olivia Chow expressed anguish over the shooting and informed that her office is in contact with Toronto's police and the local councilor.

She wrote on X, "Disturbed by news of the shootings in the Lawrence Heights area this evening. My office is in contact with Toronto Police, who are on scene now and investigating, and the local councillor Deputy Mayor Mike Colle.

"I want to thank the first responders - Toronto Police, Fire and Paramedic services for your work on a very busy and challenging scene. Toronto Police are working to provide an update soon."

https://x.com/MayorOliviaChow/status/1930079172128346573

CBC reported that a man who lived in a building nearby but declined to give his name said he was in his bedroom when he heard what sounded like 10 to 20 gunshots. When he went to his balcony, he said he saw "a bunch of vehicles" speeding away.

