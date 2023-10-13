Canadian Senate speaker skips 9th P20 Summit, no mention in programme list

By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], October 13 : Canada Senate Speaker Raymonde Gagne has skipped the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) and Parliamentary Forum that got underway in New Delhi today. Canada is a prominent member of the G20 and its Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, had attended the G20 Leaders summit in Delhi in September.

Canadian Senate Speaker Raymonde Gagne's decision to skip the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in New Delhi from 12-14 October is the latest development in the ongoing diplomatic spat between India and Canada.

Neither the Canadian Senate Speaker nor any dignitary from the G20 member country was named in the programme list of the inaugural day of the P20 Summit on Friday.

Besides Canada, Speakers and heads of delegation of Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Spain, European Parliament, Italy, South Africa, Russia, Turkiye, Nigeria, Australia, Brazil, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Singapore, Japan, Egypt and Bangladesh were named in the programme list of the P20 Summit as participants.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), however, has clarified earlier that all G20 members were extended invitations.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the P20 Summit with an address to dignitaries of participant countries.

The P20 Summit is being hosted by India under the broader framework of its G20 Presidency. The event is an international forum for debate and deliberations.

In his address to participating dignitaries Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the P20 summit is the "Mahakumbh" of parliamentary practices of the world.

"I welcome you at the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) on behalf of 140 crore Indians. This Summit is like a 'Mahakumbh' of parliamentary practices from across the world," Modi said.

The Prime Minister added that Parliaments are an important place for debate and deliberations. He also hailed India's moon landing and the successful conclusion of the G20 summit.

He also said that conflicts and confrontations being faced by the world today do not benefit anyone.

The P20 Summit, which is scheduled to conclude on Saturday, will discuss four major issues affecting the whole world. Four Sessions are set for the discussion on these subjects that include One Earth, One Family, One Future' with Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) showcasing achievements and accelerating progress; One Earth Sustainable Energy Transition-Gateway to Green Future; One Family Mainstreaming Gender Equality- From Women's Development to Women led Development; and One Future Transformation in Peoples' Lives through Public Digital.

