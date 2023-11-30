'Can't wait to return...': US Ambassador Garcetti delighted by Arunachal Pradesh's charm

New Delhi [India], November 30 : As the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, paid a visit to Arunachal Pradesh, he expressed delight after enjoying the state's famous hospitality and delicious food on Wednesday.

He stressed that he could not wait to return to the 'Land of the Dawn-lit Mountains.'

Highlighting "India Inspires", US Envoy Garcetti stated that he enjoyed good company in Pasighat and that there is a lot to learn in Arunachal Pradesh.

"India inspires! Enjoyed some of #ArunachalPradesh's famous hospitality and extraordinary scenery with delicious food and good company in Pasighat. So much to learn about in Arunachal Pradesh. Can't wait to return to the "Land of the Dawn-lit Mountains," Eric Garcetti posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Garcetti along with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the 'Hump World War- II' museum at Pasighat in East Siang district.

The 'Hump World War II' museum is a unique museum set up to house the remains of an American aircraft that came down in Arunachal during the Second World War. During World War II, the United States flew supplies over the Himalayas on a route known as 'The Hump' because of the altitude of the Eastern Himalayas. Some of their aircraft went missing here and were never found in the remote jungles and mountains.

The Hump route traverses regions of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Tibet, Yunnan and Myanmar, and it is estimated that nearly 650 aircraft crashed in these areas during World War II due to the extreme flying conditions. The museum's name pays tribute to the Hump operation, one of the most remarkable feats of aviation history during the Second World War.

On arrival in the state, the US Ambassador posted on X saying, "Hello Arunachal Pradesh! Excited for my first trip here and am captivated by the warmth of the people. The landscapes in Pasighat are stunning! #USIndiaTogether."

Earlier welcoming the US envoy to the state, Arunachal CM Pema Khandu posted on X, "Heading towards the oldest town of Arunachal Pradesh - Pasighat. Today I will be attending the inauguration of the 'Hump World War- II' museum at Pasighat in East Siang district along with US Ambassador to India HE Eric Garcetti."

The unique museum will be showcasing the remnants of aircraft that went missing during World War II in Arunachal Pradesh.

Additionally, Arunachal CM Khandu also interacted with the Adi tribe women and said, "Adi tribe women in their traditional attires, epitomising grace and timeless beauty at the scenic location of Abor Country River Camp in #Pasighat.

