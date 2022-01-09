CDC: Children with Covid face higher risk of Diabetes

Covid infection is on the rise worldwide. In this case, even small children can be seen getting infected with corona. Similarly, research in the United States has raised concerns around the world. Children under the age of 18 who are infected with the Covid 19 virus are said to be at higher risk of developing diabetes. This is according to a study by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Studies have shown that children with covid are two and a half times more likely to develop diabetes.

Children who recover from Covid-19 appear to have a significantly increased risk of developing type one or type two diabetes, researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday. According to some studies, the risk of diabetes has increased in adults who recover from covid. Researchers in Europe have reported an increase in the number of children diagnosed with type 1 diabetes since the onset of the corona pandemic.

CDC Research is the first study to examine a large insurance claims database in the United States. A study has been done on the number of new diagnosis of diabetes in children under the age of 18 who have covid or who have been infected with coronavirus.

The study was conducted in the U.S. to look at diagnosis of diabetes in children under 18 over a period of one year or more starting March 1, 2020. The two claims in the health plan were compared using those with covid. The researchers found an increase in diabetes in both data sets, although the relative rates were quite different: they found that there was a 2.6-fold increase in new diabetes cases.