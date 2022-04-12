Change in Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's oath stokes controversy

Newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stoked controversy after he reportedly deviated from the oath, as mandated in the country's constitution.

Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday evening hours after being elected by the National Assembly of the country. Prime Minister-elect Shehbaz Sharif was administered the oath by the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani after President Arif Alvi fell ill.

Taking to Twitter, Marvi Sirmed, who is a Professor University of Connecticut, said it is outrageous to see how the oath to PM's office has been changed. Explaining how the oath of the Pak PM is part of the constitution, she even asked how can a babu just change it.

"It is outrageous to see how the oath to PM's office has been changed and PM @CMShehbaz (change your handle sir) agreeing to it. Was the text changed with your consent Bilawal Bhutto Zardari? Can you please at least raise this? Oath is part of constitution. How can a babu just change it?" Marvi Sirmed tweeted.

Another Twitter user Moawiz Taimur agreed with Sirmed's observation. He tweeted, "Yes, well noted. There are changes - 'Khatem ul Kutab' - 'Khatem -un-nabeein yeni jin kay baad koi nabi nahi aa sakta' ( if the meaning of Khatem e nabeein in arabic is last prophet then why added "jin kay baad koi nabi nahi aa sakta."

Newly-elected Pakistan earlier on Monday said that his government wants good relations with India, but added that peace would not be possible without the resolution of the so-called "Kashmir issue".

"Neighbours are not a matter of choice, it is something we have to live with. Unfortunately, our relations with India could not improve in the past," Sharif said. "We want good relations with India, but peace can not be discussed without resolution of the Kashmir issue," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor