Charles III proclaimed king to the public with trumpet fanfare

Charles III was formally proclaimed King of the United Kingdom at a historic ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday. The proclamation is a public announcement of the accession of the new monarch.It’s the first time the ceremony has been held since 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II took the throne.

Following the proclamation, King Charles III held his first Privy Council meeting and made his personal declaration to "assume the duties and responsibilities of sovereignty" and follow in the footsteps of his late mother. Charles confirmed the tradition of surrendering all revenues and the Crown Estate to the country in return for the Sovereign Grant that covers royal costs in the UK.