Children in PoK suffer due to fractured education infrastructure

Hattian Bala [PoK], October 30 : Poorly maintained school premises with no classrooms, no benches, no toilets and no blackboard - this is the harsh reality of school infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The students of Gahal Jabra village in Hattian Bala district of Pakistan occupied Kashmir are forced to study under the open sky.

The area was affected due to an earthquake some 18 years ago and since then no attention has been paid by the authorities. The school infrastructure remains distressingly poor.

A student, Sana, said, "Ever since I joined the school, the conditions have been the same. Whenever rain comes, we have to sit in the school grounds to continue our classes as the condition of the school is so bad. I request the government to provide us with education and proper schools, so that we are able to study properly".

She added, "Look at the place where we sit, even the teachers don't have adequate resources to sit, hence they are not able to teach properly. I again request the government to please focus on us and give us proper resources for education. As we only will forge the future".

This part of PoK is expected to witness a harsh winter season in days to come.

Although these students, mostly girls, have faced many such harsh winters, they are demanding the government to provide them adequate facilities at the school.

Another student, Samia, said, "Ever since I have been coming to the school, we are forced to sit in an open field, even when there is snowfall, we are forced to sit on rocks that are cold. We request the administration of PoK to please have some mercy on us, and give us resources for proper education".

A large number of schools and hospitals in PoK were affected by the 2005 earthquake.

Islamabad has never paid attention to the woes of earthquake victims and provided no funds to repair or rebuild the damaged infrastructure.

Such neglected approach by Pakistan towards PoK shows its hypocrisy towards rights of the Kashmiri people.

In recent years, the people of PoK have blamed Pakistan for exploiting their resources and in return providing no facilities.

