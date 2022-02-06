China: 10 new COVID cases reported at Beijing Olympics

Ten new coronavirus cases were reported in the past 24 hours among people who had arrived at the Beijing Winter Olympics, in addition, four athletes are currently in quarantine, the organizers said.

A total of around 72,000 COVID-19 tests have been carried out at the Olympics; four athletes have tested positive and are currently in isolation, the organizing committee said on Sunday, reported Sputnik

In the past 24 hours, ten new coronavirus cases have been confirmed among people arriving for the Games.

On Friday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that it had registered 21 COVID-19 cases among the participants of the Beijing Games who had arrived over a 24-hour period, taking the total number of cases in the so-called Olympic bubble to 308.

According to the IOC, 1,344 Olympic-related arrivals entered China on Thursday, including 737 athletes and team officials and 607 other stakeholders. The IOC said that over 71,000 PCR tests had been taken, reported the news agency

Notably, the Olympic Games will last until February 20 and the Paralympic Games will be held on March 4-13.

( With inputs from ANI )

