China detains over 103,000 suspects for internet-related crimes in 2021

China has detained over 103,000 suspects involved in more than 62,000 cases of internet-related crimes.

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on Friday said that the suspected persons were detained amid a crackdown on online crimes in 2021, reported Xinhua.

During the crackdown, police detained 783 suspects for secretly installing wiretapping or surveillance equipment.

Over 2,000 suspects were seized for illegal and criminal acts such as paid deletion of posts and falsifying statistics for online reviews, reported Xinhua.

More than 6.2 million online paid posting accounts and over 1,200 websites were shut down in accordance with laws. And over 1,700 suspects were nabbed for organizing cheating on exams using the internet, the MPS said.

( With inputs from ANI )

