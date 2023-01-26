"China-India border situation stable at the moment": Chinese Vice FM Sun Weidong

Calling the China-India border situation "stable at the moment", Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong told Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat that the two sides should stand high and look far, and view bilateral relations from a comprehensive and long-term perspective.

Sun said that as the situation at the border is currently stable, both India and China should implement the important consensus between the leaders of the two nations, and also strengthen communication, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China said in an official statement.

"The China-India border situation is generally stable at the moment, and is switching from emergency response to normalized management and control," Weidong said.

Sun Weidong, took the position of deputy foreign minister of China in November after completing his tenure in India as China's Ambassador for three years.

Sun met Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat on January 18 and briefed him on the great significance of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

During his meeting with Rawat, Sun also called for properly manage differences, and jointly promote the stable and sound development of China-India relations, the official statement read.

"The two sides should stand high and look far, view bilateral relations from a comprehensive and long-term perspective, implement the important consensus between the two countries' leaders, strengthen communication and coordination, properly manage differences, and jointly promote the stable and sound development of China-India relations," Sun said according to the release.

Meanwhile, Rawat congratulated Sun Weidong on the success of the 20th CPC National Congress. He said that India is glad to see China realizing national rejuvenation and is ready to develop sound relations with China.

"The international situation is turbulent at the moment, and enhancing coordination between India and China is beneficial to the two sides, and both sides should view bilateral relations in the long run," the release of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China said quoting Rawat.

Sun, who assumed office in July 2019, left India at a time in November last year when the two sides were trying to manage ties via multiple channels, following the Ladakh border clash in 2020 that has remained the dominant issue between the two sides.

In his farewell address, Sun Weidong stressed the need to manage and resolve differences between India and China and uphold the principle of non-interference in each other's internal affairs.

"...the two sides should strive to manage and resolve differences, and look for a proper solution through dialogue and consultation, instead of defining China-India relations by differences. The two countries need to respect each other's political systems and development paths, and uphold the principle of non-interference in each other's internal affairs," he had said.

Before his departure, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met the Chinese envoy, as he emphasized that peace and tranquillity in the border areas are essential to maintaining bilateral ties.

Since April 2020, India and China have had several rounds of diplomatic and military level meetings on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), in the India-China border areas.

India has repeatedly said that bilateral relations cannot be normal unless the border situation is and added that if China disturbs the peace and tranquillity in border areas, it will impact the relations further.

( With inputs from ANI )

