China protests against Canada's 'false allegations' about human rights

Beijing, Dec 12 China has made serious protests and expressed strong condemnation to Canada over its sanctions against some Chinese personnel for alleged human rights violations, and called on Canada to correct its wrongdoing at once, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks when answering relevant queries after a regular press briefing.

"China has made clear its just position on Canada's decision," Mao said, adding the whole thing is an ugly, hypocritical political stunt done by some Canadian political figures under the pretext of human rights to serve an unspeakable agenda and please the United States. "This is quite apparent to many in the world," she said.

Noting that Canada's false allegations about China's human rights and illicit sanctions against Chinese personnel are of an egregious nature and have serious consequences, Mao said China has made serious protests and expressed strong condemnation to the Canadian side and called on Canada to correct its wrongdoing at once.

China will take all measures necessary to firmly safeguard our nation's sovereignty, security and development interests, Mao said.

On Wednesday, China had urged Canada to reflect on its own situation and cease its interference in China's internal affairs.

Mao Ning had accused the Canadian government of making false allegations in the name of human rights.

She had noted that this constitutes gross interference in China's internal affairs, and is a serious violation of international law and the basic norms governing international relations. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns Canada's actions, she said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson indicated that Canada is facing its own list of human rights issues, and that its human rights record is far from spotless. Even today, Canada's indigenous population faces systemic racial discrimination and unfair treatment.

"Instead of dealing with this, Canada has chosen to slander and vilify other countries, and is spreading lies about China's alleged human rights issues. This move is like a thief crying 'Stop, thief!' and will not convince the world," Mao said.

The facts have laid bare Canada's double standards and hypocrisy, she said. Canada is in no position to lecture others on human rights or point fingers at human rights situations in other countries, and it does not have any right to act as a judge and impose sanctions arbitrarily.

--IANS

