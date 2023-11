China renews alerts for cold waves, strong winds

Beijing, Nov 23 China's meteorological authorities on Thursday renewed a yellow alert for cold waves, with temperature drops and strong winds expected to hit various parts of the country in the coming days.

From 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Saturday, temperatures are forecast to fall by 6 to 10 degrees Celsius in areas including Gansu, Ningxia, Shaanxi, Inner Mongolia, and northeast China, according to the National Meteorological Centre.

During this period, temperatures in parts of Heilongjiang and Liaoning could decline by over 18 degrees Celsius, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Friday morning, some areas in Inner Mongolia and Heilongjiang could see minimum temperatures plunge to lower than minus 30 degrees Celsius.

The centre also renewed a blue alert for strong winds on Thursday morning.

Accompanying the temperature drops, strong winds and gales are expected to occur in multiple regions, while waters off China's eastern and southern coasts will also experience heavy winds, it forecast.

It has advised the public to keep warm and urged measures to protect livestock and crops.

