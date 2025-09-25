China's control over Dalai Lama succession draws global rebuke from Australia

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 25 : Australia has raised serious concerns over human rights violations in Tibet and condemned any interference in the selection of the next Dalai Lama at the ongoing 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), according to a report by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

According to CTA, Australia's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Her Excellency Clare Walsh, delivered the country's statement at the session, highlighting continued restrictions on Tibetans and their cultural freedoms. The statement emphasised that governments should adhere to international law and norms, noting that "Governments should not interfere in the selection of religious leaders, including the Dalai Lama."

Canberra's position follows a series of domestic parliamentary discussions earlier this month. During Tibet Lobby Day in Canberra, several Australian MPs and senators publicly criticised Beijing's planned interference in the Dalai Lama succession.

Australian Senator for Victoria, Steph Hodgins-May, told the Senate that the succession of the Dalai Lama is a sacred tradition of Tibetan Buddhism and urged Australians to take a principled stand against Chinese interference.

Senator for Tasmania Nick McKim further highlighted Beijing's ongoing efforts to control Tibetans' spiritual and cultural life, asserting that "any Dalai Lama appointed by the Chinese government has no legitimacy" and describing such interference as unacceptable. These remarks serve as a strong signal of international support for Tibetan religious autonomy, as highlighted by CTA.

In the House of Representatives, Susan Templeman MP reiterated the government's stance that no external power should influence the appointment of religious leaders. She emphasised that such successions must follow established religious norms and practices, noting, "That is the case for the next Dalai Lama, although we know that this one is planning a very long life." Australia's interventions at the UNHRC reflect growing global concern over China's control of Tibet's religious and cultural affairs.

