Chinese foreign minister holds phone call with Pak counterpart, discusses Afghanistan, Ukraine crisis

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday held a phone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed issues concerning Afghanistan, the Ukraine crisis and bilateral matters.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said the two ministers discussed bilateral ties and exchanged views on the regional and global situation, The Express Tribune reported.

"State Councillor Wang Yi conveyed his condolences on the loss of precious lives in the cowardly terrorist attack in Peshawar and sympathies with the families of the victims," the statement added.

Chinese media reports said that Wang condemned the recent terrorist attack in Peshawar city.

Wang said China looks forward to working with Pakistan to push forward the implementation of the consensus reached between the leaders of the two sides and deepen strategic mutual trust and cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two sides exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the Afghan issue and agreed to strengthen communication and coordination, and leverage the unique strengths and roles of neighbouring countries.

( With inputs from ANI )

