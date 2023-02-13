Chinese groom’s ex-girlfriends start protest infront of marriage hall

In China, an unexpected development happened to a groom, all his ex-girlfriends together protested in front of his wedding hall.

The groom, surnamed Chen, from Yunnan province in southwestern China, was shocked when the women carrying a large banner with the words, We are the team of Chen’s ex-girlfriends, today we will destroy you, crashed his wedding on February 6.

Those girls had clearly written on the banner poster that if this marriage takes place, we will ruin the groom. He has played with our lives. We are his ex-girlfriends. At first people did not believe, but when the matter increased, then the whole truth came in front of everyone. Eventually the groom had to come out of the marriage hall.

Concerned with the unexpected development, the bride and her parents sought an explanation from Chen. Chen responded that he was not angry at their protest and admitted that it was true that he had been a bad boyfriend in the past. He said that he was young at that time. He hurt many girls because his mind was not mature. He suggested not to cheat the girls to be honest with them. However, what they did during the wedding caused a bit of trouble, and Chen was upset that the married girl also quarreled with him.