Chinese special forces to take part in joint drill in Thailand

Beijing [China], August 14 : Chinese military aircraft and special forces are scheduled to take part in a joint air force drill this month in Thailand, Anadolu News reported, quoting a statement by the Chinese Defence Ministry on Wednesday.

The joint air force training, "Eagle Strike- 2024", will be held in the Thai Air Force Udon Base, the report said.

"Multiple types of aircraft and special operations forces" will join the drill in Thailand for the training, which aims to "improve the combat technology level of the participating troops of both sides and deepen the pragmatic exchanges and cooperation between the Chinese and Thai militaries," the ministry said as saying.

Over the past three decades, especially under President Xi Jinping, China has adopted a more aggressive foreign policy. This includes territorial claims in the South China Sea and hostile situations with neighbouring countries.

China is using its economic relations and positive trade surplus as tools to develop potential military power status in Asia.

After the 2014 coup in Thailand, the US criticised the power seizure and withdrew millions of financial aid to Thailand, VOA News reported.

Since then, VOA reported quoting research by Lowy Institute, Thailand purchased more arms in value from China than the US between 2016 and 2022, thus tightening their security ties.

In 2017, Thailand's previous government led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha finalised a deal of three submarines with China worth about 13.5 billion baht or USD 367 million for China's construction of the S26T Yuan-class submarine. But, just one submarine deal was materialized and the others did not, owing to Covid-19 outbreak, VOA News reported.

The new Thai government, in October 2023 did not wish to go ahead with the deal, VOA News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor