Chinese Vice President Han Zheng stresses "political mutual trust, institutional dialogue" in talks with Ajit Doval

Beijing [China], December 18 : Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Wednesday met with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Beijing and emphasised the need to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, strengthen political mutual trust, and revive institutional dialogue.

He also called for enhanced cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, and culture to restore bilateral ties to a path of "stable development."

Sharing a post on X, Xu Feihong, Chinese Ambassador to India wrote, "Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Shri Ajit Doval, India's national security adviser in Beijing."

"Noting that next year will mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India, Han said the two sides should implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, foster political mutual trust, and gradually resume institutional dialogue as well as exchanges and cooperation in such fields as economy, trade and culture, to bring bilateral relations back onto the track of stable development," the post added.

Notably, Doval is in China and on Wednesday, he attended the 23d Meeting of the Special Representatives of India and China, along with Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, with discussions focusing on maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border.

"The SRs met in accordance with the decision taken during the recent meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan for them to meet at an early date to oversee the management of peace and tranquillity in border areas and to explore a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

The SRs also reiterated the importance of maintaining a political perspective of the overall bilateral relationship while seeking a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable framework for the settlement of the boundary question, and resolved to inject more vitality into this process.

"Both SRs underlined the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas to promote the overall development of the India-China bilateral relationship. They emphasised the need to ensure peaceful conditions on the ground so that issues on the border do not hold back the normal development of bilateral relations. Drawing on the learnings from the events of 2020, they discussed various measures to maintain peace and tranquillity on the border and advance effective border management. They decided to use, coordinate and guide the relevant diplomatic and military mechanisms towards this purpose," the MEA added.

The SRs also exchanged views on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest and provided positive directions for cross-border cooperation and exchanges including resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, data sharing on trans-border rivers and border trade. They also agreed on the salience of stable, predictable and amicable India-China relations for regional and global peace and prosperity.

NSA Doval also invited Wang Yi to visit India at a mutually convenient date to hold the next round of SR meeting.

Notably, this was the first meeting of the SRs since friction had emerged in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas in 2020. The SRs positively affirmed the implementation of the latest disengagement agreement of October 2024, resulting in patrolling and grazing in relevant areas.

