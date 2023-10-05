Chris Hemsworth overhauls lifestyle following Alzheimer's risk warning

Los Angeles, Oct 5 Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has overhauled his lifestyle to prioritise his brain health after learning he has an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

The 'Thor' actor discovered through genetic testing on his 'Limitless' docuseries that his chances of developing the degenerative condition are eight to 10 times higher than average, and as a result he's made a number of changes to his day-to-day life and routines.

He told America's Men's Health magazine: "Now, I'm incorporating more solitude into my life."

"I've always been pretty consistent with my exercise commitments, but lately I've really felt the importance of taking time for yourself without any outside voice or stimulation and making time for stillness."

The 40-year-old actor, who has an 11-year-old daughter India and nine-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha with wife Elsa Pataky, finds the time to incorporate mindfulness activities into his day, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "I do a lot of meditation and breath work mostly during sauna and ice bath routines."

"For me my favourite mindfulness work comes from the immersion in physical actives that allow me to be fully present and force me out of me head and into my body, in particular surfing."

Chris has been prioritising sleeping well and having a "consistent" bedtime routine.

He said: "I have a more consistent approach to my sleep. Try to stay off screens an hour before bed and read most nights definitely helps. In addition focusing on not being attached to every thought and be the observer to the noise when possible, just stepping back from the internal chatter."

The 'Extraction' actor has also changed his fitness routine.

He added: "My weight fluctuates a lot due to differing roles and also my own interests in regards to challenging my body in different ways. I'm lifting less frequently than I was and I'm incorporating more cardio and endurance workouts which I much prefer than heavy body building style sessions."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor