Civil defence in Gaza warns of 'humanitarian disaster' due to rainwater

Gaza, Nov 25 The Civil Defence in the Gaza Strip has warned of a "humanitarian disaster" due to rainwater, which could cause flooding and damage to the tents of displaced people.

The Civil Defence Authority said on Sunday in a press statement that "due to the rain, the tents of the displaced people in the Yarmouk Stadium shelter camp, the Gaza Municipality Park, the Beach Camp, and the tents set up in schools in Gaza City were damaged".

"We are facing a catastrophic humanitarian scene if the displaced people in the camps continue in this condition, especially in light of the damage to many of their tents and their unsuitability for shelter," it added.

The authority expressed concern that conditions may deteriorate with the onset of winter, Xinhua news agency reported.

It warned that residents living in low-lying areas face a "real disaster" if they are exposed to rainwater, as sewage channels have been blocked due to the Israeli army's destruction of infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

Mahmoud Basal, a spokesman for the Civil Defence, warned of the risk of collapses in the homes and buildings to which residents have fled, as these structures have sustained cracks and severe damage due to bombings in their areas.

Basal called on the international community to save the lives of displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip before it is too late and to protect them from the hardships of the winter season by providing tents and caravans.

"Rain increases our misery and makes matters worse for us to be in this catastrophic situation," said Rajab Abu Warda, who lives with his family in a temporary tent he set up in the centre of Gaza City.

He added that the rain and wind have made their lives "unbearable".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor